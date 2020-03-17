Menu

Transit bus in Kelowna collides with building after being struck by pick-up truck

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 2:14 pm
Kelowna RCMP say a GMC Canyon allegedly failed to stop at a red light on Monday evening before colliding with a transit bus.
A transit bus in Kelowna struck a residence after colliding with a pickup truck on Monday evening, according to local police.

The incident happened at the intersection of Cadder Avenue and Richter Street just before 9 p.m., with police noting the truck allegedly failed to stop at a red light.

The GMC Canyon then collided with a B.C. transit bus, which, in turn, struck the corner of a residence on Richter Street.

READ MORE: Kelowna transit bus driver allegedly caught drunk driving after passenger calls police

“We were incredibly fortunate that the only injuries reported were bumps and bruises as a result of this incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The driver of the GMC Canyon was issued a violation ticket under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act for failure to stop at a red light.”

Police added that the incident is still under investigation.

Kelowna bus impound could cost BC Transit $2,400
