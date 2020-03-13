Woman dies following downtown collision involving Winnipeg transit bus

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for witnesses following a fatal collision between a pedestrian and a Winnipeg transit bus.

First responders were called to Portage and Colony around 7:30 a.m. and rushed an adult woman to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Westbound Portage Avenue was closed between Colony and Vaughn for a few hours but has since re-opened.

“We have a lot of trained investigators on scene right now doing what we call a reconstruction of the collision,” said Const. Jay Murray.

“So they’re looking to determine exactly how that happened and that’ll help with their investigation going forward.”

Murray says they’ll be reviewing video footage from the bus as well as nearby businesses.

He adds there may be more information available later in the day.

Anyone who may have seen what happened, or has any other information to help with the investigation is being asked to contact the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085.

