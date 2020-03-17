Menu

Crime

Edmonton police arrest man accused of February attempted murder and arson

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 1:28 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 1:30 pm
Jade Boskoyous, 33, is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.
Jade Boskoyous, 33, is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a violent assault and arson that took place in mid-February.

On Feb. 15, police asked for the public’s help finding Jade Boskoyous, 33.

On March 12, officers arrested Boskoyous without incident at approximately 8:15 p.m. at a home in the area of 163 Avenue and 100 Street. He has been remanded into custody and is now facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

READ MORE: Edmonton police searching for man accused of attempted murder and arson

On Feb. 15, a Saturday, Edmonton fire crews were called to the home at 121 Avenue and 102 Street at 5:29 a.m., and arrived to find an active fire.

There were seven fire crews on scene, officials said, and the fire was declared under control at 6:16 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a man entered the home and assaulted two women inside. Officers say he lit the house on fire before running away.

Two women aged 31 and 72 were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Edmonton woman forgives attacker-turned-rescuer who allegedly assaulted her, set house on fire

The incident was considered a case of domestic violence.

Police issued several province-wide warrants for Boskoyous’ arrest.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeDomestic ViolenceEdmonton arsonEdmonton AssaultJade Boskoyous
