Edmonton police arrest man accused of February attempted murder and arson

Edmonton police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a violent assault and arson that took place in mid-February.

On Feb. 15, police asked for the public’s help finding Jade Boskoyous, 33.

On March 12, officers arrested Boskoyous without incident at approximately 8:15 p.m. at a home in the area of 163 Avenue and 100 Street. He has been remanded into custody and is now facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

On Feb. 15, a Saturday, Edmonton fire crews were called to the home at 121 Avenue and 102 Street at 5:29 a.m., and arrived to find an active fire.

There were seven fire crews on scene, officials said, and the fire was declared under control at 6:16 a.m.

According to police, a man entered the home and assaulted two women inside. Officers say he lit the house on fire before running away.

Two women aged 31 and 72 were sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was considered a case of domestic violence.

Police issued several province-wide warrants for Boskoyous’ arrest.