1 dead following head-on collision in Whiteshell Provincial Park

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 2:01 pm
A 29-year-old man from Kenora, Ont., is dead following a head-on collision in Whiteshell Provincial Park, according to police.

The incident happened on Highway 1 near Barren Lake, about 130 kilometres east of Winnipeg, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

Falcon Beach RCMP say early indications are that a red pickup truck heading west crossed the centre line and collided with another truck.

The 37-year-old driver of the red truck, also from Kenora, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing, however Mounties say icy roads are believed to have been a factor.

