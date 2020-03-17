1 dead following head-on collision in Whiteshell Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man from Kenora, Ont., is dead following a head-on collision in Whiteshell Provincial Park, according to police.

The incident happened on Highway 1 near Barren Lake, about 130 kilometres east of Winnipeg, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police say.

Falcon Beach RCMP say early indications are that a red pickup truck heading west crossed the centre line and collided with another truck.

The 37-year-old driver of the red truck, also from Kenora, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing, however Mounties say icy roads are believed to have been a factor.

