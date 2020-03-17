Coronavirus: London courthouse closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The London, Ont., courthouse has temporarily closed after an employee at the building tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a memo sent to staff and stakeholders, director of operations Samantha Poisson said the courthouse learned of the employee’s diagnosis shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

“Before being tested, the individual was at work between March 9th and March 10th and has not since returned to the building,” said Poisson.

“They will not be returning to the building until fully recovered and medically cleared to do so. Tweet This

“Following the advice of public health authorities, the individual has been directed to stay at home in self-isolation while they recover,” Poisson added.

The courthouse is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Poisson said.

She added that the court is in ongoing discussions with local health officials to ensure it is following the best practices amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

