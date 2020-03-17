Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: London courthouse closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Andrew Graham Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 9:56 am
The London courthouse has closed due to a positive COVID-19 test of one of its employees.
The London courthouse has closed due to a positive COVID-19 test of one of its employees. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The London, Ont., courthouse has temporarily closed after an employee at the building tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a memo sent to staff and stakeholders, director of operations Samantha Poisson said the courthouse learned of the employee’s diagnosis shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

“Before being tested, the individual was at work between March 9th and March 10th and has not since returned to the building,” said Poisson.

“They will not be returning to the building until fully recovered and medically cleared to do so.

“Following the advice of public health authorities, the individual has been directed to stay at home in self-isolation while they recover,” Poisson added.

The courthouse is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Poisson said.

She added that the court is in ongoing discussions with local health officials to ensure it is following the best practices amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency
<em>Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:</em>

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

<a href=”https://globalnews.ca/news/6451106/coronavirus-symptons-common-cold/”>Symptoms</a&gt; can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, <a href=”https://globalnews.ca/news/6640386/coronavirus-symptoms/”>contact public health authorities</a>.

To <a href=”https://globalnews.ca/news/6636818/cough-kiss-touch-how-the-new-coronavirus-can-and-cant-spread/”>prevent the virus from spreading</a>, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, <a href=”https://globalnews.ca/tag/coronavirus/”>click here</a>.

