Health

Don’t go to Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment centre if you don’t have symptoms: Public Health

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 10:14 pm
Public Health officials are urging residents to not go to Guelph’s new COVID-19 assessment centre if they do not have symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The clinic will begin operating at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the Guelph EMS facility at 65 Delhi St. and it will be open until 8 p.m. seven days a week.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital restricting visitors, cancelling elective surgeries

Those with COVID-19 symptoms can go to the assessment entre without a referral, but Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said individuals should not visit the assessment centre unless they have symptoms.

“If the symptoms are mild, individuals should stay home and self-isolate,” Public Health stated in a post on their website. “For moderate symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath, individuals should call their physician and follow their direction.”

Those with severe symptoms should visit their nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately, Public Health said.

“The assessment centre is designed to prioritize our resources to ensure those most at risk are identified and screened,” Guelph’s medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus
Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those who go to the assessment centre. They will be seen by a clinician who will then provide further instruction.

READ MORE: Guelph, Laurier university students have to vacate ASAP

“Individuals should be aware that depending on their recent travel history and symptoms, health-care personnel may advise self-isolation without administering a test,” Public Health stated.

Residents are being encouraged to find the latest updates on Public Heath’s website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphWellington Dufferin Guelph Public HealthCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 Guelphassessment cliniccoronavirus assessment clinic GuelphCOVID 19 assessment clinic Guelph
