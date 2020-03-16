Don’t go to Guelph’s COVID-19 assessment centre if you don’t have symptoms: Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health officials are urging residents to not go to Guelph’s new COVID-19 assessment centre if they do not have symptoms of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The clinic will begin operating at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the Guelph EMS facility at 65 Delhi St. and it will be open until 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms can go to the assessment entre without a referral, but Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said individuals should not visit the assessment centre unless they have symptoms.

“If the symptoms are mild, individuals should stay home and self-isolate,” Public Health stated in a post on their website. “For moderate symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath, individuals should call their physician and follow their direction.”

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

Those with severe symptoms should visit their nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately, Public Health said.

“The assessment centre is designed to prioritize our resources to ensure those most at risk are identified and screened,” Guelph’s medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

6:59 Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus Managing anxiety during the spread of coronavirus

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those who go to the assessment centre. They will be seen by a clinician who will then provide further instruction.

“Individuals should be aware that depending on their recent travel history and symptoms, health-care personnel may advise self-isolation without administering a test,” Public Health stated.

Residents are being encouraged to find the latest updates on Public Heath’s website.

Story continues below advertisement