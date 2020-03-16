Coronavirus: Guelph university students asked to vacate ASAP

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says all students still living in campus residences are being asked to vacate as soon as possible in an attempt to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

School president and vice-chancellor, Franco Vaccarino, issued a statement on Monday after the university announced last week that it will be cancelling all face-to-face classes for the remainder of the winter semester.

It’s unclear if students have to leave campus or if they are simply being asked to do so, but students who are unable to leave are being told to contact Student Housing.

“We will continue to provide services to students who cannot leave campus, although students may be required to move between residences, among other changes,” Vaccarino stated.

Global News has reached out to the university for more information.

Story continues below advertisement

All three U of G campuses remain open, but beginning Tuesday, employees are being asked to work from home if they can.

“Employees who are required to perform a critical function and/or whose physical presence is necessary to perform their work as determined by their supervisor will need to continue to work to come to campus,” Vaccarino said.

Faculty and researchers, along with graduate students, are being told to review their plans to address how to temporarily postpone, limit or adapt research-related activities.

1:13 Coronavirus outbreak: WHO director calls COVID-19 ‘defining global health crisis of our time’ Coronavirus outbreak: WHO director calls COVID-19 ‘defining global health crisis of our time’

All events have already been cancelled and the university has closed large gathering places, including athletic facilities, child-care centres and some food services.

Classes are scheduled to resume on March 23 but in an “alternative-format delivery.” No face-to-face classes or face-to-face exams will be held for the remainder of the winter 2020 semester.

“We believe this is best for our university and greater community,” Vaccarino stated. “Our university needs to do its part in the fight against COVID-19 in the Guelph region and beyond.”

More information can be found on the university’s website.

If you anticipate a need for housing on campus as a result of changes to your travel plans please contact intl.student@uoguelph.ca — UofGStudentExperience (@UofGStudentExp) March 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement