Calls to distress lines jump as COVID-19 sparks dislocation and anxiety

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Crisis lines and mental health professionals are seeing a jump in calls as Canadians come to grips with the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasingly drastic measures aimed at containing the now not-so-new coronavirus.

While some level of concern is both normal and healthy, experts say the risk of over-reacting can lead to an inability to function, compulsive panic-buying, or even self-harm.

“We’re experiencing a significant increase in calls,” Neta Gear, executive director for Distress and Crisis Ontario said on Monday. “People are very anxious about what’s happening. People are feeling worried and scared.”

Increasingly, Canadians are being forced to cope with sudden disruptions more normally associated with war-time: Workers are being sent home; schools have closed; sports, entertainment and restaurant venues shut down; vacation plans shattered; and loved ones are stranded abroad.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, those returning from out of country, who show symptoms or have had close contact with someone infected are being quarantined or asked to self-isolate for at least two weeks.

Dr. Peter Selby, a clinician-scientist with the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, said previous pandemics such as SARS in 2003 have tended to lead to an increase in mental-health issues and self-harming. It’s critical people find supports, Selby said.

READ MORE: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to foreign travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

“Social isolation doesn’t mean emotional isolation,” Selby said. “Social isolation doesn’t mean lock yourself in your room and only watch TV and don’t talk to anybody.”

Selby advised limiting exposure to coronavirus-related news and especially to alarmist social media. People in isolation can get trapped watching the same news over and again, which can unnecessarily amplify fears, he said.

“Get information once in the day,” Selby said. “You need to reduce the amount of information coming in that is not necessarily productive or helpful.”

At the Kids Help Phone, which takes about 1,500 calls and texts a day, overall contacts have only begun to creep up. What has shifted dramatically is the content of the calls.

1:00 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau warns ‘window is closing’ to slow spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau warns ‘window is closing’ to slow spread of COVID-19

“We have seen about a 350 per cent increase in young people reaching out with fears related to COVID-19,” said Alisa Simon, senior vice president at Kids Help Phone. “It really started ramping up in the middle of last week.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chris Summerville, chief executive officer with the Schizophrenia Society of Canada, said stress is a key factor in any type of mental-health relapse. The antidote is to engage in as much positive activity and thinking as possible.

“As much as is possible express care, concern, and love to one another,” Summerville said.

Doing something positive can alleviate feelings of helpless as the pandemic rages, experts advise. That could mean volunteering to become a crisis-line responder or engage in activities as simple as trying a new recipe or walking the dog.

2:07 Ford government announces new measures for Ontario workers amid coronavirus outbreak Ford government announces new measures for Ontario workers amid coronavirus outbreak

For those in distress over COVID-19, experts say, it’s especially important to know they are not alone and help is available _ even if by phone or text.

“You want to make sure that people who are having stress reactions or are getting suicidal get support right away,” Selby said.

In the interim, mental-health services are coping with their own issues of illness or self-isolation even as work-loads increase.

“We know that the anxiety levels are increasing,” Simon said. “We anticipate that we are going to see large surges in demand for our service as other services close their doors.”