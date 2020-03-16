Coronavirus: Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre is closed until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre in Penticton is closed until further notice, in response to the COVID-19 threat.

The board of directors held an emergency meeting over the weekend and made the unprecedented decision to close the facility effective immediately, said president Mignonne Wood in a statement.

“As many of our members are over the age of 65 and some have medical issues, they are the most vulnerable segment of the population,” Wood said.

2:11 Okanagan Student International Trips Impacted by COVID-19 Okanagan Student International Trips Impacted by COVID-19

“With many of our activities such as lunches and dinners already suspended, it was decided that the best course of action at this time was to close the centre until further notice,” she added.

The World Health Organization has assessed the COVID-19 virus as a pandemic, while the Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk as low for the general population of Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

However, there is an increased risk of more severe outcomes for Canadians over age 65, especially those with compromised immune systems and underlying medical conditions such as heart conditions, respiratory illness and diabetes.

2:22 Coronavirus Impacts on Okanagan Tourism Coronavirus Impacts on Okanagan Tourism

“We regret this decision but believe it to be the right one to protect the health of our members and the general public,” Wood said.

“We will be continually monitoring the development of the virus to determine when it may be safe to open the centre once again.”

The Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre is a 12,000-square-foot facility in the south end of the city.

With over 50 social, learning and physical activities, the centre attracts hundreds of seniors to the building weekly.

The public is asked to visit the seniors’ centre website at www.pentictonseniors.org for additional information.