Coronavirus: Monday update from province of Manitoba

The province of Manitoba will be holding daily briefings to update ‘Tobans on the novel coronavirus situation.

Global News will livestream Monday’s press conference, slated to begin at 11 a.m. from the Manitoba Legislative Building.

Seven people have been diagnosed with presumptive or confirmed COVID-19 in Manitoba, health officials said Sunday.

Three more presumptive cases were identified Sunday, including one person in the Interlake.

All three people had recently travelled internationally, Manitoba Health said late in the afternoon Sunday.

Health officials note they intend to update the public on the exact locations of the cases when their investigations are completed.

We will update this story as the press conference unfolds.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:



Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.



Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.



To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.



