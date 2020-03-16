Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Where did it come from and how did we get here?

By Rachael D'Amore Global News
Posted March 16, 2020 2:53 pm
Animal experts say stopping future outbreak starts with origins
WATCH: Animal experts say stopping future virus outbreaks starts with origins

The new coronavirus is spreading rapidly around the world, curtailing public life and closing the doors on international borders.

Nearly 180,000 people worldwide have been infected and over 7,000 people have died, as of March 16. While the bulk of the cases and fatalities have been confined to China, the virus has its grips on many other countries, including Italy, Spain, France, the United States and Canada.

The pandemic has infiltrated headlines and psyches for months, but how did we get to where we are today?

What is coronavirus?

A background on the coronavirus and its symptoms
A background on the coronavirus and its symptoms

“Coronavirus” refers to a family of viruses that range from the common cold to more severe illnesses like SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

The disease caused by the virus circulating now, formally named COVID-19, is a respiratory illness. It has symptoms very similar to the common cold but is considered the most dangerous for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms? In mild cases, just like the common cold

A recent study out of China has suggested that there are two strains of the virus spreading, one being more aggressive than the other, but it has not been determined definitively.

Where did it come from?

It’s believed the new virus started in a “wet market” in Wuhan, China, where, like many other markets in Asia, farmed and exotic animals are tied up or stacked in cages. Many are killed on-site to ensure freshness.

‘Many investigations’ taking place in China about animal-source of novel coronavirus
‘Many investigations’ taking place in China about animal-source of novel coronavirus
The markets are considered breeding grounds for new and dangerous infections, health experts say, because the close contact between humans and live exotic animals makes it easier for viruses to jump between species. SARS originated from the same type of market in 2002.“This virus is closely related to known bat viruses. That’s why it’s believed to have originated from a bat,” said Dr. Jeff Kwong, an epidemiologist and scientist with ICES and Public Health Ontario.
“It then somehow got into another animal and then acquired the ability to infect humans. We call these sorts of infections zoonotic infections — they can infect multiple mammals and cross between species.”Scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus first infected humans, but Stanley Perlman, a coronavirus expert at the University of Iowa, said it likely unfolded in a chain of events.

READ MORE: Why China’s wildlife trade ban will help, but not stop, coronavirus

Since bats were not sold at the Wuhan market where the virus is believed to have originated, it’s likely another animal sold there was infected.“In this instance, we think that bats infected an intermediary host that served as the immediate source for the human infection,” he said.“However, we do not know if this is the case or, rather, if an unidentified bat coronavirus nearly identical to the human strain jumped directly to humans.”

However, he acknowledged there’s still a lot unknown about the origin.

“There are several bat coronaviruses that are theoretically able to infect humans and were predicted by some scientists as able to cross species to infect humans,” he said.

“Unfortunately, this could happen again with another one of these bat coronaviruses.”

How did it spread so quickly?

Officials’ tough task of deciding how to slow spread of virus
Officials’ tough task of deciding how to slow spread of virus

The virus has been spreading since late December. When it first broke out, it was mostly contained to China. Over the past three months, it has touched more than 100 countries and transformed Europe into its newest epicentre.

Story continues below advertisement

Kwong said that while it may seem like it caught on quickly, it’s likely its spread in North America that is drawing increased attention.

“It’s been in China for a number of months already. It’s not the most contagious spread of infection — there’s a lot of other diseases that are much more contagious — but because there’s a lack of immunity in the population, we’re seeing a widespread transmission,” he said.

While there is a test to identify the virus, and clinical studies underway for a cure, there is currently no vaccine to prevent an infection or a treatment for those infected.

Kwong believes general global modernization played a role in the spread.

READ MORE: What does it take to recover from coronavirus? It depends, experts say

“There’s been an increase in global travel since the last virus that sort of propagates things further and helps it proliferate, just by the fact more people are moving around,” he said.

A study released Monday in conjunction with the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) suggests that the contagiousness of the virus is likely a result of a large number of undetected infections early on in the outbreak.

Many of the undocumented infections were already circulating long before China and others moved to heighten control and travel measures in late January, the study found.

Story continues below advertisement

“These undetected cases seem to have been less contagious than the detected ones,” said Ashleigh Tuite, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health, who reviewed the study. “But because there were so many, their overall contribution to the spread was substantial.”

Could it get worse?

Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. health official says outbreak ‘going to get worse’
Coronavirus outbreak: U.S. health official says outbreak ‘going to get worse’

Without effective measures to slow down the spread, COVID-19 will spread for months, experts believe.

“I think we’re going to see many more cases in the coming months and even years,” said Kwong.

But whether this virus could make way for more severe ones in the future? Kwong isn’t so sure.

“There’s always been a list of these new viruses popping up and it’s just this one’s time to come. Who knows when the next one will be? Could be in a few years. It could be a few decades. It’s hard to predict these things.”

Perlman put it simply: “It will get worse. The question is, when will it start getting better?”

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus symptomsCOVIDCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus Updatescoronavirus batsWhere did coronavirus come from?how did coronavirus starthow did covid 19 start in chinahow did covid startwhere did covid come from
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.