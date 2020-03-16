Weekly survey: How long will it take to get back to normal with concerts after COVID-19?

How long do you think it’ll be before the concert/festival scene gets back to normal after COVID-19? — Alan Cross (@alancross) March 16, 2020

We’re in full-wartime mode when it comes to the coronavirus with all indications pointing towards things getting more dire before they get better. Closures, social distancing, self-isolation, hoarding, whole industries in deep, deep trouble. It’s ugly.But unless we’re living inside a Stephen King-esque universe, this will pass and life will return to normal. When? Not sure. We can only speculate–so let’s do that.Here’s the weekly survey question: How long do you think it’ll be before the concert and festival scene gets back to normal after COVID-19?