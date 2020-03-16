Police probe reported stabbing at Victoria Park in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following an altercation at Victoria Park in Peterborough last Thursday night, according to police.

The Peterborough Police Service says an altercation occurred between a group of individuals at the park on Water Street between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

During the altercation, one person was lacerated by a knife, police say. The victim was reportedly taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and later released, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no known threat to public safety at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service’s crime line at 705-876-1122, ext. 555, or email or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

