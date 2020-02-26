2 Durham men arrested in stabbing at East City apartment in Peterborough: police

Two Durham-area men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Peterborough’s East City last week.
On Friday, Feb. 21, officers responded to an apartment complex on Hunter Street East for reports of a stabbing. A man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital in critical condition.
His status was later updated to stable.
On Tuesday, Peterborough Police Service and Durham Regional Police officers attended an address in Pickering and arrested two men. During the arrest, investigators located a loaded firearm and a “small quantity” of cocaine.
Patrick Bent, 21, of Pickering and Ryan Cranston, 21, of Ajax, were arrested and charged with aggravated assaulted.
Cranson was additionally charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and careless storage of a firearm.
Both were held in custody and for court appearances on Wednesday, police said.
