Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

313 Canadians diagnosed with coronavirus, chief health officer says

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 3:20 pm
Updated March 15, 2020 3:21 pm

Canadians need to take “strong action” to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Canada’s top doctor said Sunday.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health threat,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

To date, 313 Canadians have been diagnosed with the new virus,  she said, and cases have been confirmed or presumed in each of the 10 provinces.

READ MORE: Latest updates on coronavirus in Canada

Close to 25,000 have been tested to date, she said.

Federal officials have told Canadians to refrain from non-essential international travel until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadatheresa tam
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.