313 Canadians diagnosed with coronavirus, chief health officer says

Canadians need to take “strong action” to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, Canada’s top doctor said Sunday.

“COVID-19 is a serious public health threat,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer.

To date, 313 Canadians have been diagnosed with the new virus, she said, and cases have been confirmed or presumed in each of the 10 provinces.

Close to 25,000 have been tested to date, she said.

Federal officials have told Canadians to refrain from non-essential international travel until further notice.

