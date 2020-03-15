Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna WestJet flight tests positive for COVID-19

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 3:08 pm
Updated March 15, 2020 3:12 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home
Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Mélanie Joly tells Mike Le Couteur the federal government says Canadians need to come home because of the number of countries under quarantine due to COVID-19, plus if then need health care, the Canadian public health care system is best to serve them.

The Kelowna International Airport announced Sunday morning it had just been informed that a passenger that flew on a Vancouver to Kelowna flight on March 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The impacted flight from Vancouver to Kelowna was WestJet flight WS3326.

Related News

READ MORE: Latest updates: Coronavirus in Canada

The airport said passengers in rows 10 to 14 are “considered close contacts and may be at risk of exposure.”

However, a statement from WestJet said rows 15 and 16 could also be affected.

“Public health officials are advising … other guests of WS3326 on March 10 are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for 14 days after arrival in Kelowna as a precaution,” the airport said in a media release.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaCoronavirusCOVID-19YLWbc coronaviruskelowna international airportCoronavirus BCWest JetCoronavirus Kelowna International AirportWest Jet flight WS3326
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.