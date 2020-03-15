Coronavirus: Passenger on Vancouver-Kelowna WestJet flight tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna International Airport announced Sunday morning it had just been informed that a passenger that flew on a Vancouver to Kelowna flight on March 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The impacted flight from Vancouver to Kelowna was WestJet flight WS3326.

The airport said passengers in rows 10 to 14 are “considered close contacts and may be at risk of exposure.”

However, a statement from WestJet said rows 15 and 16 could also be affected.

“Public health officials are advising … other guests of WS3326 on March 10 are not required to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for 14 days after arrival in Kelowna as a precaution,” the airport said in a media release.

