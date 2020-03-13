Menu

Health

WestJet flight attendants anticipate layoffs due to coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2020 2:28 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Government officials reinforce international travel advice for Canadians, say ‘viruses don’t know borders’
On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Health Minister Patty Hajdu spoke about international travel amid the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically between the Canada-U.S. border, stating that “viruses don’t know borders” and that all Canadians should avoid any non-essential international travel.

The union representing WestJet flight attendants is expecting layoffs of more than 50 per cent of its staff as the number of flight cancellations continues to mount amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

An internal memo sent to union officials and obtained by The Canadian Press says that travellers are rebooking “in such massive numbers” that the situation became grave “overnight.”

Chris Rauenbusch, president of CUPE 4070 — which represents WestJet cabin crews — says that daily conversations with senior management alerted him to the “severe” situation, which has also seen new bookings dry up.

He says that as recently as Wednesday, job reductions of only 12 per cent seemed likely. Since then, however, the U.S. has implemented a ban on most travel from Europe; business trips, large gatherings and office commutes have dropped off; and institutions from the National Hockey League to Broadway have suspended their seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Rauenbusch says one flight from Vancouver to Los Angeles this morning that had booked 150 passengers closed its doors with just 12 on board.

WestJet was not able to respond immediately to a request for comment.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
