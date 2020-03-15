Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal man stabbed in broad daylight on Décarie Boulevard

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 3:52 pm
Updated March 15, 2020 4:09 pm
A Montreal police investigation is underway.
A Montreal police investigation is underway. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body while walking on Décarie Boulevard near De Maisonneuve Boulevard Sunday morning.

The suspect stabbed the victim for reasons that are still unknown, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

READ MORE: 30-year-old dead after being shot in Old Montreal

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries, but authorities say they aren’t fearing for his life.

Décarie Boulvevard was closed between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke street.

Investigators are on scene to analyze the situation and understand the circumstance of the assault.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAssaultMontreal PoliceStabbingJean-Pierre BrabantSherbrooke StreetDecarie BoulevardDe Maisonneuve Boulevard
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.