Montreal man stabbed in broad daylight on Décarie Boulevard

A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body while walking on Décarie Boulevard near De Maisonneuve Boulevard Sunday morning.

The suspect stabbed the victim for reasons that are still unknown, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries, but authorities say they aren’t fearing for his life.

Décarie Boulvevard was closed between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke street.

Investigators are on scene to analyze the situation and understand the circumstance of the assault.

