Coronavirus: SilverStar makes ‘difficult decision’ to suspend operations

SilverStar Mountain Resort announced late Saturday night that it would be suspending operations for just over a week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means none of the resorts ski lifts, restaurants or shops will be operating starting Sunday and running through March 22.

The North Okanagan ski resort said it will “reassess our approach for the rest of the season during this time frame.”

The resort said accommodations will remain open to serve existing guests and the ski hill has “modified” their cancellation policies.

“Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” the ski resort said in a media release.

“We continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”

The decision is a major change from the resorts’ plans on Friday. At that point, SilverStar had canceled events and was taking steps to encourage social distancing, but expected to stay in operation for the remainder of the ski season.

SilverStar’s decision to suspend operations came after news broke Saturday that Whistler Blackcomb ski resort would be shutting down for a week starting Sunday along with all of Vail Resorts’ other North American properties.

–With files from Sean Boynton

