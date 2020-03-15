COVID-19 cases in Quebec climb to 35 as premier asks most establishments to close

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is asking most businesses to close their doors as of Sunday as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise in the province.

As of Sunday, there are 35 confirmed cases including one child. 1,186 people are under investigation and awaiting their screening test results and 1,890 tests have come back negative.

At a press conference on Sunday, Premier François Legault asked that establishments including bars, cinemas, gyms, ski hills and more close indefinitely.

Legault also asked that restaurants in the province limit their capacity to 50 per cent and seat parties far apart.

“I understand that I am asking a lot from Quebecers, but this is the best way to limit the spread [of the virus],” the premier said.

The government is equally asking that companies allow employees to work from home.

The Sainte-Justine Hospital received the first child case of coronavirus in the province Saturday, spokesperson Florence Meney confirmed.

The minor is said to have returned from Europe and was at home in isolation.

Legault will hold a series of meetings on Sunday with stakeholders in the health sector: doctors, nurses, union spokespeople and more to ensure their needs are being met.

Legault will hold another press conference Sunday afternoon with Education Minister Jean-François Roberge to update the public on school closures.

The latest developments have forced Quebec City to follow Montreal and close most of its public facilities.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend social distancing, frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

— With files from The Canadian Press