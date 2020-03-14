Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Kijiji bans listings for masks, hand sanitizer in crackdown on price-gouging

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2020 8:40 pm
Kijiji is banning listings for health-care masks, hand sanitizer and other items in high demand amid the coronavirus outbreak in an effort to stop price-gouging.

The classifieds website made the announcement as it outlined best-practices for buying and selling through the site during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Panic-buying in Winnipeg brings out re-sellers and claims of price gouging

It says it’s also temporarily removing listings for “disinfecting wipes and toilet paper” based on user feedback.

The website says it’s trying to “curb pricing practices that run counter to the community-minded spirit of Kijiji.”

In recent days, listings for such items had popped up on the site well above market value.

The website is also recommending that people follow health officials’ advice when meeting up to make purchases, including cleaning items with regular household cleaners or diluted bleach.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
