Health

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Science Centre closes, Royal Sask. Museum remains open

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 2:40 pm
The Saskatchewan Science Centre.
The Saskatchewan Science Centre. File Photo / Global News

As of Saturday, the Saskatchewan Science Centre and the Kramer IMAX Theatre will be closed to the public in an effort to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus, said the facility in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘The show cannot go on’: Canada’s arts scene takes hit from COVID-19

“We are a science centre and believe in evidence-based decision making. It is clear that the COVID-19 virus is highly contagious, and we believe that a temporary closure will help the community with the social distancing that is necessary to slow the spread of the virus at this stage,” says Sandy Baumgartner, CEO of the Saskatchewan Science Centre in a statement.

“We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience that this will cause but believe that these actions will help to flatten the curve on the spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.”

READ MORE: Flatten the curve: How one chart became a rallying cry against coronavirus

No cases of COVID-19 have been associated with the Saskatchewan Science Centre.

All programs, events, IMAX theatre films, retail services and Go! Science and Go! Code outreach teams have been cancelled.

Saskatchewan confirms 1st presumptive case of novel coronavirus

“The health, safety, and well-being of our employees, and visitors is our top priority and we are following the lead of Saskatchewan and Canadian public health authorities,” said SSC Board Chair Richmond Graham in a statement.

“We greatly appreciate the understanding of our members and the general public during this unprecedented closure.”

Royal Saskatchewan Museum remains open, but Paleo-Pit closed

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum remains open to the public, but the museum has enacted measures to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus.

The museum has increased and enhanced cleaning at the museum and has removed shared binoculars and ear protectors.

Additional cleansing gel stations have been added, and staff are now using their own separate washrooms.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?

The Paleo-Pit play place has been temporarily closed.

The museum is asking those who are sick to remain home. They also ask the public to practice social distancing measures and to minimize their contact with railings and galley elements.

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19novel coronavirusRoyal Saskatchewan MuseumSaskatchewan Science CentreCoronavirus SaskatchewanCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Science Centre closed
