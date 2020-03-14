‘We have plenty of food’: Ontario government urges calm amid pandemic panic buying

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is calling for calm amid reports of pandemic-related panic buying in grocery stores.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman released a joint statement Saturday morning saying Ontario’s food supply is “robust” and distribution “will continue to operate and remain responsive to the needs of Ontarians.”

“Rest assured, we have plenty of food that will continue to reach grocery stores on a regular basis,” the statement read.

“Our food supply chain is one of the strongest in the world and our government remains committed to ensuring Ontarians can access healthy and nutritious Ontario-produced foods.

“Please practice normal grocery buying habits and rest assured that our grocery production and supply chain will continue to provide Ontarians with the food we enjoy each and every day.” Tweet This

The statement comes amid reports of packed stores and empty shelves, with supplies running low at many grocery stores throughout the province.

The trend comes despite experts in Canada saying there is no need to worry about supply chains being maintained.

Panic buying has been reported throughout the world as well.

Meanwhile, Ontario announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the biggest daily increase in the province since the outbreak began — bringing the provincial total to 101.

