News

1 youth dead, 2 injured after snowmobile collision in northern Saskatchewan: RCMP

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 12:22 pm
A file photo of a Saskatchewan RCMP car.
A file photo of a Saskatchewan RCMP car. Files / Global News

Fond du Lac RCMP were called to a fatal snowmobile collision on Thursday night.

According to the RCMP, at 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Meech Pond near the RCMP detachment in Fond du Lac.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that two snowmobiles had collided head-on, injuring a total of three young men.

According to police, the driver of a snowmobile travelling west was transported to a nearby medical clinic where he died.

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid after woman found dead in North Battleford: RCMP

The driver of the second machine, which was travelling southeast, and a passenger were taken to the local medical clinic and then transported to hospital in Saskatoon. There are no updates on the severity of their injuries at this time.

The RCMP has not released the age of the youth involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

