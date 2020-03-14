1 youth dead, 2 injured after snowmobile collision in northern Saskatchewan: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Fond du Lac RCMP were called to a fatal snowmobile collision on Thursday night.

According to the RCMP, at 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a snowmobile crash on Meech Pond near the RCMP detachment in Fond du Lac.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that two snowmobiles had collided head-on, injuring a total of three young men.

According to police, the driver of a snowmobile travelling west was transported to a nearby medical clinic where he died.

The driver of the second machine, which was travelling southeast, and a passenger were taken to the local medical clinic and then transported to hospital in Saskatoon. There are no updates on the severity of their injuries at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP has not released the age of the youth involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Snowmobile Safety Tips (January 2018)

3:29 Snowmobile Safety Tips Snowmobile Safety Tips