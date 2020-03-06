Menu

Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP seize 747 cannabis plants during traffic stop

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 5:14 pm
Kindersley cannabis seizure
Saskatchewan RCMP seized 747 cannabis plants during traffic stop on March 4, 2020, near Kindersley, Sask. Photo courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

A traffic stop has led to the arrest of a British Columbia man after police discovered over 700 cannabis plants in his vehicle.

Saskatchewan RCMP pulled over a vehicle in the Kindersley, Sask., area for a vehicle equipment regulation offence just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: Flying high: rules surrounding passengers carrying cannabis at Canadian airports

Police say they made several observations during the stop that led to the passenger being detained and then arrested for possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Following his arrest, officers searched the vehicle and found 747 cannabis plants.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they seized over 700 cannabis plants following a traffic stop in the Kindersley area on March 4, 2020.
Saskatchewan RCMP say they seized over 700 cannabis plants following a traffic stop in the Kindersley area on March 4, 2020. Photo courtesy of Saskatchewan RCMP

Kyle Bernie Jobin, 37, of Canoe, B.C., is charged with numerous offences under the Cannabis Act, including distribution of more than four cannabis plants and possession for the purpose of distribution.

He’s also charged with possession of a weapon considered dangerous to the public and carrying a concealed weapon.

READ MORE: Inexperience, robberies, supply issues make cannabis retail challenging

Jobin has been remanded into custody and makes his next court appearance on March 31 in Kindersley provincial court.

