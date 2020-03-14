Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating another suspicious fire on Halifax’s Clyde Street

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 8:55 am
Updated March 14, 2020 8:56 am
Police are investigating a suspected arson at 5545 Clyde Street in Halifax.
Police are investigating a suspected arson at 5545 Clyde Street in Halifax. Ashley Field/Global News

Police are investigating a second suspicious fire on Clyde Street in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say emergency crews were called to 5545 Clyde Street at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigating suspicious fire on Clyde Street

Police say businesses at the location were closed at the time and there were no injuries.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Police say the scene is being held until it is fully processed.

There was another suspicious fire at the same address early Thursday morning

READ MORE: Meteghan RCMP looking for stolen handguns following break and enter

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxFireHalifax Regional PoliceCrime StoppersHRPSuspicious FireDowntown HalifaxHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyHRFEClyde Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.