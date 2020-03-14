Police investigating another suspicious fire on Halifax’s Clyde Street

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a second suspicious fire on Clyde Street in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say emergency crews were called to 5545 Clyde Street at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say businesses at the location were closed at the time and there were no injuries.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Police say the scene is being held until it is fully processed.

There was another suspicious fire at the same address early Thursday morning

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

