Canada

Coronavirus: Food for cancelled London Knights games donated to local women’s shelter

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 7:58 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 8:00 pm
The food was originally purchased for London Knights games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but the games were cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food previously purchased for a hockey game has been donated to a local women’s shelter.

Spectra Food Services at Budweiser Gardens donated roughly $1,000 of produce to My Sister’s Place Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement
“Rather than have that food go to waste, we’re actually donating [the] fruits and vegetables and perishables,” said Brian Ohl, the general manager of Budweiser Gardens.
“A lot of Canadians are feeling uneasy, [so] it’s nice to have some positive come out of this current situation.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What’s open, closed — and cancelled — in London, Ont.

The food was originally purchased for London Knights games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but the games were cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hockey game cancellations are one of many across the city.

As of late Friday afternoon, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the province has climbed to 79 with 19 new confirmed cases.

Coronavirus outbreak: Long lines seen in Ontario grocery stores as locals stock up on supplies in case of COVID-19 quarantine
Here are some things you should know about COVID-19:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

