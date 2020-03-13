Coronavirus: Food for cancelled London Knights games donated to local women’s shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Food previously purchased for a hockey game has been donated to a local women’s shelter.

Spectra Food Services at Budweiser Gardens donated roughly $1,000 of produce to My Sister’s Place Friday afternoon.

“Rather than have that food go to waste, we’re actually donating [the] fruits and vegetables and perishables,” said Brian Ohl, the general manager of Budweiser Gardens.

“A lot of Canadians are feeling uneasy, [so] it’s nice to have some positive come out of this current situation.”

The food was originally purchased for London Knights games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, but the games were cancelled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hockey game cancellations are one of many across the city.

As of late Friday afternoon, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the province has climbed to 79 with 19 new confirmed cases.

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

