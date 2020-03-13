Five Londoners face charges after $100K worth of drugs seized: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A handful of Londoners have been charged after a drug bust, police say.

London police say they seized $103,170 worth of drugs on Wednesday at residences on Thurman Circle, Orchard Street and Lyle Street.

According to officials, they seized:

685 grams of cocaine, valued at $68,700

127 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $12,700

460 oxycodone 5mg pills, valued at $2,300

1.527 kilograms of cannabis, valued at $15,270

42 grams of shatter, valued at $4,200

$4,824 in cash

Cellphones

Digital scales

A cocaine press

READ MORE: Hells Angels members among 10 charged in southwestern Ontario drug bust

As a result of the investigation, four Londoners, ages 22, 23, 24 and 25, are jointly charged with three counts each of possession of a Schedule I substance.

A 33-year-old is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance and possession for the purpose of selling.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they remain in custody and are expected to appear in court on Friday.

The others have future court dates.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).