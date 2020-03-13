Menu

Canada

Five Londoners face charges after $100K worth of drugs seized: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 4:34 pm
Police say they seized thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, crack, cannibals, and more. . LPS

A handful of Londoners have been charged after a drug bust, police say.

London police say they seized $103,170 worth of drugs on Wednesday at residences on Thurman Circle, Orchard Street and Lyle Street.

According to officials, they seized:

  • 685 grams of cocaine, valued at $68,700
  • 127 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $12,700
  • 460 oxycodone 5mg pills, valued at $2,300
  • 1.527 kilograms of cannabis, valued at $15,270
  • 42 grams of shatter, valued at $4,200
  • $4,824 in cash
  • Cellphones
  • Digital scales
  • A cocaine press

As a result of the investigation, four Londoners, ages 22, 23, 24 and 25, are jointly charged with three counts each of possession of a Schedule I substance.

A 33-year-old is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance and possession for the purpose of selling.

Police say they remain in custody and are expected to appear in court on Friday.

The others have future court dates.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

