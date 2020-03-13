Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

BC Hydro launches program to help coronavirus-affected customers with their bills

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 3:00 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

BC Hydro is implementing a program to help people pay their bills if they’re affected by the novel coronavirus.

The Crown corporation says British Columbians are facing a variety of financial pressures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as some workplaces close or reduce staffing levels.

READ MORE: Canadians should postpone, cancel non-essential foreign travel amid coronavirus: officials

BC Hydro said it also expects increased power usage as more people stay home amid health officials’ requests that people take social distancing measures.

Coronavirus: B.C.’s top doctor warns against non-essential international travel, bans large gatherings
Coronavirus: B.C.’s top doctor warns against non-essential international travel, bans large gatherings

Under the new program, customers will be able to defer bill payments or arrange a payment plan with no penalty.

BC Hydro says some customers could also be eligible for grants of up to $600 under its Customer Crisis Fund, if facing power disconnection due to job loss, illness or loss of a family member.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Coronavirus: BC Ferries says passengers still can’t stay in cars on closed decks

The company says it has taken precautions to keep power running by isolating key facilities, including its control centre, and by increasing its cleaning schedule.

It has also closed its walk-in customer service desks to reduce risk from face-to-face contact and suspended all non-essential business travel, public meetings and site tours.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid19COVIDbc coronaviruscoronavirus bc hydrocoronavirus hydro billcovid bc hydrocovid hydro
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.