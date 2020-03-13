Georgian College suspends in-person classes in response to COVID-19

Georgian College is suspending all in-person classes at its campuses between Monday, March 16 and March 20, while the school retools its programs to be delivered remotely.
“Beginning Monday, March 23, all programs will be delivered through remote means,” MaryLynn West-Moynes, Georgian College’s president and CEO, said in a letter addressed to students and staff on Friday.
“We are focused on developing solutions that support the safety and wellbeing of staff and students and allow for the successful completion of their semester in a timely fashion.”
Existing online courses at Georgian College will continue as usual. The college’s campuses, including libraries, student services and counselling, food services and the athletic centre will remain open.
Georgian College employees are expected to be at work, West-Moynes said in the letter, but the college is encouraging and implementing flexible work arrangements when possible.
READ MORE: City of Barrie cancels March break camps, alters recreation programming amid coronavirus concerns
“The decision to suspend classes was not taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our Georgian community is our priority,” West-Moynes said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented and evolving situation and we are making decisions as quickly as possible with the guidance of public health officials.”
COMMENTS