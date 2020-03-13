Edmonton rec centres to remain open for now; large events cancelled and COVID-19 task team created

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton announced Friday that public recreation centres would remain open for now but it is stopping all programs that involve large numbers of people.

The city is cancelling all events with more than 250 people, in compliance with the provincial chief medical officer of health’s recommendations.

The city is also postponing all public engagement meetings. City staff will temporarily work from home and use virtual meetings, whenever possible.

Programs that happen in Edmonton City Hall will be suspended. City hall itself will remain open but that status will be monitored.

“If workers are feeling symptomatic, they should not come in to work,” Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin said. Tweet This

Laughlin said business travel within Canada and abroad has been suspended for all city employees and that all staff are asked to self-isolate for two weeks if they have been out of the country.

Administration recommended that all city council and committee meetings be cancelled until March 27.

All seniors programs will be cancelled, city officials said Friday. By Sunday, all city-run senior centres will be closed.

#Yegcc is meeting to discuss #COVID19. Updates include:

▶️ cancelling all mass gatherings involving +250 ppl

▶️ postponing all public engagement meetings.

▶️ Rec centres are staying open, but ceasing programs that involve large numbers of ppl. If you feel ill, stay home. pic.twitter.com/DsIPihj6al — Edm Mayor Office (@YEGMayorOffice) March 13, 2020

During a Friday council meeting called specifically to discuss the novel coronavirus, administration said it didn’t believe there is a need for a local state of emergency.

The city will create a COVID-19 task team. Program and operational decisions will be made in conjunction with the task team.

Future scenario planning is also underway, which will include how priority services will be maintained through changing circumstances.

Edmonton Public Libraries said Friday morning they were suspending all classes and events to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The decision was made in consultation with the city, EPL said.

On Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said there were 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province. Dr. Deena Hinshaw also announced the province is taking aggressive measures to address the spread of the coronavirus, including urging the cancellation of all public gatherings involving 250 people or more.

Alberta Health also urged Albertans not to travel outside Canada.

Hinshaw said the measure does not apply to places of worship, airports or shopping centres. At this time, Hinshaw said, schools and daycares can remain open but schools are urged to not have more than 250 students in one room at any given time.

Discussions with Alberta Health Services and the city are ongoing in terms of how to plan for risks associated with vulnerable Edmontonians amid the pandemic, including people who use homeless shelters.