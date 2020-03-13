Coronavirus: 10th annual Gaskell Memorial Cup hockey tournament in Peterborough cancelled

Send this page to someone via email

The 10th annual Gaskell Memorial Cup fundraising hockey tournament in Peterborough has been cancelled amid concerns over COVID-19.

Helping Others Participate Equally (HOPE) made the announcement on Friday. The annual 3-on-3 tournament raises awareness for sports-related concussions and other community organizations and to remember Kirk Gaskell, who died of acute myeloid leukemia in October 2012.

Since its inception, the event has raised more than $200,000 to support Peterborough Athletic Concussion Awareness. HOPE works in partnership with the Greater Peterborough Health Services Foundation.

“With Kirk on our minds, we are reminded of those that are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and we can not in good conscience move forward hosting this large-scale event,” HOPE’s board of directors stated.

HOPE says the move follows decisions by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and the NHL to either cancel or suspend on-ice activities and games.

Scheduled for March 28 at the Evinrude Centre, this year’s edition was to have two honorary captains — Peterborough native and longtime TSN broadcaster Dan O’Toole, and former NHLer Steve Webb, who also played for the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

“We will be in touch with all our teams, partners and sponsors directly as we navigate this unprecedented time.”

