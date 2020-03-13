Town of Cobourg cancels all town events, programs and classes amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Cobourg has cancelled all of its events as part of “decisive action” to ensure the well-being of residents in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reaffirmed on Thursday that there are no cases of the virus in its jurisdiction, which includes Cobourg.

Late Thursday night, the town said that effective Friday, all of its events, programs and classes taking place at the Cobourg Community Centre, Concert Hall at Victoria Hall, Venture13 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre and Victoria Hall will be postponed immediately.

This includes all classes, recreational programs, facility spaces, March break camps, gymnasiums, rinks and walking spaces.

As of Friday, all municipal buildings will remain open, but residents are discouraged from gathering at these locations, the town stated.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding and would like you to be reassured that we will continue to work to keep our staff and the public safe and healthy,” the town said.