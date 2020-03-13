Menu

Crime

Woman shot in the arm in Toronto’s northwest end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 6:33 am
Updated March 13, 2020 6:46 am
Police on scene after a shooting on Suzy Street in Toronto.
Police on scene after a shooting on Suzy Street in Toronto. Robbie Ford / Global News

Toronto police say a woman is injured after being shot in the arm in the city’s northwest end on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Suzy Street, near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West, at around 4:45 a.m.

The woman was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries. However, police said her injuries are not life-threatening. Another woman was also hurt but was not shot, police said.

Investigators said no suspect description is available.

 

