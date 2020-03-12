Guilty pleas in Kelowna winery hidden camera case

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man pleaded guilty to three charges on Thursday, including two counts of secretly observing or recording nudity in a private place.

Ian Leighton was charged after a hidden camera was found in a staff washroom of Summerhill Winery last summer.

The former winery employee also plead guilty to attempting to obstruct justice.

He was originally charged with more than a dozen counts, however, those charges were stayed on Thursday. The case will now move on to sentencing on the three charges to which he pleaded guilty.

The case is scheduled to return to court on May 21.

Court records show a pre-sentence report as well as psychiatric or psychological report on Leighton are expected prior to sentencing.

–With files from Sean Boynton, Danny Seymour, Darrian Matassa-Fung, Doris Bregolisse