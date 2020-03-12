Menu

World

Coronavirus: New York bans gatherings of more than 500 — including on Broadway

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 12, 2020 3:09 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: NY Governor Cuomo urges public to avoid crowds to help contain COVID-19
WATCH (March 8): NY Governor Cuomo urges public to avoid crowds to help contain COVID-19

NEW YORK — New York State will ban gatherings of more than 500 people beginning on Friday at 5 p.m.  in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Establishments that can fit 500 people or fewer must halve their capacity beginning on Friday, Cuomo said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: New York state governor sending National Guard to control virus in suburb

Broadway theatres in Manhattan will have to start observing the new rules on Thursday night, Cuomo told reporters at a news conference in Albany.

Hospitals, nursing homes, mass transit and certain other facilities will be exempt from the new rule, Cuomo said.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
