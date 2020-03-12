Surrey Vaisakhi parade cancelled to stop coronavirus spread

Send this page to someone via email

The Surrey Vaisakhi Parade, the largest parade of its kind outside of India, has been cancelled as a precaution to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, organizers of the event, which was scheduled for April 25, said they made the “difficult decision” to cancel the event on Thursday.

The event, which includes a parade along with free food handed out by hundreds of businesses and families, has drawn crowds of more than 500,000 people to the Newton area.

2:15 COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization

“Today’s decision follows days of extensive consultation with health officials, regionally and provincially, including the Fraser Health Authority, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the BC Provincial Ministry of Health, and discussions with organizers of other Vaisakhi celebrations around the region,” organizers said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The executive of the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar made the determination that the best and safest way to proceed under the circumstances, is to cancel the 2020 event.”

Global News has requested an update from the organizers of the Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade on the status of that event, the second largest in the region.

Vaisakhi celebrates the creation of the Khalsa in 1699, and is considered among the most significant days on the Sikh calendar.