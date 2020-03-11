Premier John Horgan meets with B.C. faith leaders over coronavirus concerns

B.C. Premier John Horgan met with religious leaders from across the province on Wednesday in an attempt to deal with questions about the spread of coronavirus.

Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Chief Medical Health Officer Bonnie Henry spoke to an undisclosed number of faith leaders via conference call. Part of the meeting was open to the media.

Horgan did not provide any information about what faith leaders are being asked to do amid concerns about COVID.

1:23 COVID-19: Could B.C. public health care recommendations become orders? COVID-19: Could B.C. public health care recommendations become orders?

Horgan did mention attending the 54th annual prayer breakfast last week with more than 1,000 people.

“That type of gathering may well not be the most appropriate way for people to share fellowship and to discuss personal and faith issues at this time,” Horgan said.

In the Washington, D.C. area, a priest tested positive for COVID-19 after taking part in three services last Sunday, which were attended by 550 people.

April marks a significant month for many religions. Both Easter and Passover take place next month as well as Vaisakhi, a religious event in the Hindu and Sikh religions.

“It’s a little distance away, but the same applies here that we have a risk assessment model that can be applied to every event and we’re hoping that the event organizers in circumstances like that engage with health authorities to make decisions that are in the best interest of all the people that might go, and the whole community,” Dix said.

Horgan says he hopes to pass on the information he gathered from religious leaders on COVID-19 to other premiers when the first ministers meet in Ottawa later this week.

“I wanted to bring to that table some of the thoughts and reflections you have,” Horgan said.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver has announced he will not be travelling to the first ministers’ meetings over concerns about the coronavirus.

“Out of an abundance of caution and after a conversation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, I will not be attending the First Ministers’ Meeting this week,” Silver tweeted.