Crime

Home invasion on the mountain motivated by money: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 11:31 am
Updated March 12, 2020 11:37 am
Detectives say four suspects stole cash in a home invasion on the mountain on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Hamilton police have released images of four suspects who they believe broke into a home on the mountain early Saturday.

Detectives say the men — allegedly carrying a number of firearms — smashed their way into a residence on Upper Sherman Avenue and Concession Street around midnight.

The suspects allegedly assaulted two occupants in the house and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives say the four suspects in a home invasion on the mountain were predominantly wearing black when they smashed their way in.
They were last seen travelling southbound on Upper Sherman Avenue in a four-door sedan, according to police.

The victims reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe the money taken was the target of the home invasion.

Hamilton police are looking for a four-door sedan that they believe aided in a home invasion on the mountain Saturday morning.
Hamilton police are looking for a four-door sedan that they believe aided in a home invasion on the mountain Saturday morning. Hamilton Police Service

Police say the “armed and dangerous” suspects were all predominantly dressed in black.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-8927 or 905-546-3851.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
