Man shot outside home near Dufferin and St. Clair in Toronto

Toronto police say a man was shot outside of a home on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street just north of St. Clair Avenue West at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man was shot once outside of a home.

Police said there is limited information on suspects but that three men were seen fleeing the scene.

Officers are at the scene investigating and are asking the public to contact police if they have any information.

