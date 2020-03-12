Menu

Crime

Man shot outside home near Dufferin and St. Clair in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 8:12 am
Updated March 12, 2020 8:16 am
Toronto police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West on Thursday morning.
Toronto police are investigating a shooting that occurred at Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West on Thursday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man was shot outside of a home on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Dufferin Street just north of St. Clair Avenue West at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Paramedics said the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man was shot once outside of a home.

Police said there is limited information on suspects but that three men were seen fleeing the scene.

Officers are at the scene investigating and are asking the public to contact police if they have any information.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto crimeGun ViolenceToronto shootingToronto gun violenceDufferin StreetSt. Clair AvenueSt. Clair avenue WestDufferin Street shootingSt. Clair Avenue West shooting
