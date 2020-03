Send this page to someone via email

RCMP, ambulance and fire crews responded to a two vehicle crash in Kelowna Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Water Street.

The impact of the crash between the small SUV and a Jeep left the Jeep on its roof.

It appeared firefighters were talking to someone inside the car.

No word on injuries at this time.

Traffic is moving again in all directions.

