Coronavirus: Penticton students’ European trip cancelled amid COVID-19 fears

Students from School District 67 Okanagan Skaha have had their European trip cancelled amid the international coronavirus outbreak.

Sixteen students from Summerland Secondary, Princess Margaret Secondary and Penticton Secondary will not be travelling to France, England and Amsterdam.

“District staff had been monitoring the situation in Europe closely over the past few weeks,” assistant superintendent Todd Manuel said in an email.

“Given the rapidly changing status of COVID-19 in Europe, including the recent quarantine of Italy, the movement of France to a level 1 warning and the concern that major sites may not be available for viewing for students, the recommendation of district staff to the board was to consider making a motion to cancel the trip.”

The school district says the primary concern is student safety and with the board, the decision was made to cancel the trip.

A meeting was held on Tuesday night when the school district and the board met with parents and students who are impacted.

Parents and students were told that the tour company will provide vouchers for a future trip at no additional cost.

