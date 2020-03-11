Menu

Canada

Girl who fell from Toronto balcony to live after help from residents: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 4:39 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 4:40 pm
WATCH ABOVE: (March 10) A five-year-old girl is being treated in hospital after falling from a Toronto apartment balcony. Erica Vella reports.

Toronto police are thanking the public for the quick response to help a five-year-old girl who fell from a 12th-floor balcony.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says the girl, who police initially said was six years old, suffered a broken pelvis in the fall that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

She says the girl is expected to live.

She says residents in the apartment complex in northwest Toronto reacted quickly to help the child along with prompt response from paramedics and officers.

Sidhu says the girl’s mom was briefly tending to her infant when the five-year-old vanished.

She says the mother looked everywhere then looked over the balcony’s edge, only to see her daughter lying on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
