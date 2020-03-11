Girl who fell from Toronto balcony to live after help from residents: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are thanking the public for the quick response to help a five-year-old girl who fell from a 12th-floor balcony.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu says the girl, who police initially said was six years old, suffered a broken pelvis in the fall that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

She says the girl is expected to live.

She says residents in the apartment complex in northwest Toronto reacted quickly to help the child along with prompt response from paramedics and officers.

Sidhu says the girl’s mom was briefly tending to her infant when the five-year-old vanished.

She says the mother looked everywhere then looked over the balcony’s edge, only to see her daughter lying on the ground.

