Canada

6-year-old seriously injured after falling from Toronto apartment building balcony

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 3:19 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A six-year-old girl has been seriously injured after falling from a north-end Toronto apartment building balcony, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to building on Jane Street, south of Finch Avenue West, before 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics took the child to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said it’s not clear how the girl fell from the balcony and how high up it was.

