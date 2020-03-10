6-year-old seriously injured after falling from Toronto apartment building balcony

Send this page to someone via email

A six-year-old girl has been seriously injured after falling from a north-end Toronto apartment building balcony, officials say.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to building on Jane Street, south of Finch Avenue West, before 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Paramedics took the child to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Police said it’s not clear how the girl fell from the balcony and how high up it was.

ACCIDENT: (UPDATE)

2900 Jane St

– unknown medical condition

– unknown floor information

– emergency run is progress#GO 504038

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 10, 2020

