6-year-old seriously injured after falling from Toronto apartment building balcony

A six-year-old girl has been seriously injured after falling from a north-end Toronto apartment building balcony, officials say.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to building on Jane Street, south of Finch Avenue West, before 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Paramedics took the child to a trauma centre in serious condition.
Police said it’s not clear how the girl fell from the balcony and how high up it was.
