Scam surfaces of fictitious business conference in New Tecumseth, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

A scam has surfaced regarding a fictitious business conference that is purportedly supposed to take place between April 9 and 11 at the Nottawasaga Inn Resort and Conference Centre, OPP say.

Police say fraudsters have been advertising an upcoming International Fair Trade Business and Investors Summit at the hotel in New Tecumseth, Ont.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP warn of scam targeting local businesses

Officers were contacted by a concerned representative of the Nottawasaga Inn Resort and Conference Centre after receiving numerous reports that people had paid their registration fees by bitcoin through a website, police add.

Police have confirmed that this instance is fraudulent and are asking anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.

2:22 Cellphone porting scam warning Cellphone porting scam warning

Story continues below advertisement