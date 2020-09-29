Saskatchewan election: Regina Elphinstone-Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

For the first time since 2001, Regina Elphinstone-Centre will be represented by a new MLA after Saskatchewan NDP incumbent Warren McCall said he would not seek re-election in 2020.

Boundaries

This district is in the central part of Regina. Its boundaries are Avonhurst Drive to the north, Lewvan Drive to the west, 13th Avenue to the south and Winnipeg Street to the east.

This riding is also where the Regina neighbourhoods North Central and the Cathedral are located.

Last Election

McCall defeated the Saskatchewan Party’s Bill Stevenson by over 1,200 votes. Turnout in the riding was 36.9 per cent.

History

The area has been held by the NDP, and their predecessor, the CCF, since 1944, making it one of the “safest” NDP ridings in the province.

Candidates

NDP: MEARA CONWAY

Meara Conway was born and raised in Cathedral where she now resides with her partner Nick and their son Lew.

She is a lawyer, activist, musician, and new mother.

A public defender with legal aid, she was recently named one of Canadian Lawyer’s 25 Most Influential Lawyers of 2019 in recognition of her work fighting for legal aid funding and representing those who erected teepees at the Justice for Our Stolen Children camp to protest racism against Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan.

Is also a strong advocate for the arts and has a masters of music from McGill, where she won the National Music Competition. She went on to earn a law degree at McGill and worked in Toronto before returning to Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Party: CAESAR KAHN

Green: NAOMI HUNTER

Naomi Hunter was born in Turtleford. She still runs the family farm near Birch Hills with her father.

She is also a small business owner, a seniors fitness class instructor and community organizer.

Ran for the Green Party in the 2019 federal election in the constituency of Regina-Lewvan, where she came in fourth.

Hunter was elected party leader in February, replacing Shawn Setyo, who stepped down in November 2019.

She has two grown children who are also running for the Green Party in the election.

Independent: ROLF HARTLOFF