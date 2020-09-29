Saskatchewan election: Martensville-Warman

Send this page to someone via email

Summary

Martensville-Warman will have a new MLA after the Saskatchewan Party’s Nancy Heppner announced she would not be seeking re-election in 2020.

Boundaries

A rural-suburban riding to the northwest of Saskatoon, the riding includes Martensville, Warman, and Osler.

Last Election

Heppner defeated Saskatchewan NDP candidate Jasmine Calix by over 5,300 votes. Turnout for the riding was 56.9 per cent.

History

The riding had been in the Heppner family since 1995, first under Ben Heppner — who was one of the founding MLAs of the Saskatchewan Party — and then under his daughter Nancy since 2007.

Candidates

NDP: CARL STREETON

Streeton was raised in Melfort.

Has been a prekindergarten/kindergarten teacher in Warman for six years.

Streeton has been an advocate for best practices in early learning as a provincial facilitator for learning through play.

Prior to working in Warman, she taught prekindergarten and grade one in Allan and Nipawin.

She is a mother of three.

Saskatchewan Party: TERRY JENSON

Jenson has owned the Clark’s Crossing Gazette since 2008, a community newspaper covering the Martensville-Warman area.

He is also the former president of the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association (SWNA) and is currently the president of Ad Canada Media Inc.

Jenson and his wife, Angela, live in Warman with their two children.

Jenson was convicted in 1994 for impaired driving. The Saskatchewan Party said it was making the conviction known in the interest of transparency.

Buffalo: WADE SIRA

Sira was appointed interim leader of the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan in July after Jake Wall stepped down and is running in the Martensville-Warman constituency.

He was born in Saskatoon, graduated from Hanley Composite High School in 2002 and went on to attend the University of Saskatchewan before becoming a Class 1A driver.

Sira has municipal government experience. He was elected a municipal council reeve in 2016 and appointed as a representative to the Saskatchewan Advisory of Municipal Assessment (SAMA).

He is married and has a 12-year-old son.