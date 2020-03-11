Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: fate of world figure skating champions in Montreal to be announced Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 11:19 am
Updated March 11, 2020 11:37 am
The International Skating Union sent out strict requirements for attending next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.
The International Skating Union sent out strict requirements for attending next week's world figure skating championships in Montreal amid the threat of the novel coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A decision on the fate of next week’s world figure skating championships in Montreal is expected to be announced later today.

Quebec Premier François Legault said a call is coming shortly on whether the event will go ahead as scheduled March 18-22 at the Bell Centre.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City there is a chance the event could be cancelled today.

READ MORE: Quebec premier urges prudence as province confirms 7 cases of coronavirus

The spread of the novel coronavirus has caused Quebec health officials to evaluate whether the event should be held as scheduled.

Skate Canada postponed two media conference calls scheduled for today with athletes.

The world women’s hockey championship, which was scheduled to start later this month in Nova Scotia, was cancelled on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Champagne says Canadian missions around the world responding to crisis
Coronavirus outbreak: Champagne says Canadian missions around the world responding to crisis
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Francois Legaultcoronavirus newscoronavirus canadaBell Centrecovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaSkate CanadaQuebec Health Ministryworld figure skating championshipsMontreal figure skating championships
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.