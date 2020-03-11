Coronavirus: fate of world figure skating champions in Montreal to be announced Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

A decision on the fate of next week’s world figure skating championships in Montreal is expected to be announced later today.

Quebec Premier François Legault said a call is coming shortly on whether the event will go ahead as scheduled March 18-22 at the Bell Centre.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City there is a chance the event could be cancelled today.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has caused Quebec health officials to evaluate whether the event should be held as scheduled.

Skate Canada postponed two media conference calls scheduled for today with athletes.

The world women’s hockey championship, which was scheduled to start later this month in Nova Scotia, was cancelled on Saturday.

