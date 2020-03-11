Hepatitis A case confirmed at Huntsville restaurant: Simcoe Muskoka health unit

Send this page to someone via email

A food handler who worked at Family Place Restaurant and Pizza in Huntsville, Ont., has been confirmed to have Hepatitis A, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says.

The infected individual worked at the restaurant on 1 King William St., between Feb. 19 and March 7, according to the health unit.

“We believe the risk of transmission is low,” the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s associate medical officer of health, Colin Lee, said in a statement.

“As a precaution, exposed people should monitor for signs and symptoms for 50 days.”

The health unit is recommending that people get vaccinated against Hepatitis A if they worked, dined or got takeout from the restaurant on the following days and times:

Feb. 26, between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 27, 28, 29 and March 1, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

March 4, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

March 7, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Free immunization clinics are being held at the Canada Summit Centre at 20 Park Dr., in Huntsville on the following dates:

March 11, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 12, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

March 13, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

People who have had two doses of the vaccine for Hepatitis A do not require further vaccination, according to the health unit.

5:01 Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis Ask the doctor: Learning more about hepatitis

Since the vaccine is not effective more than 14 days after exposure, other customers who dined or got takeout during the following days and times should self-monitor for symptoms:

Feb. 19, between 5:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 21, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Feb. 22 and 23, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hepatitis A symptoms usually develop about four weeks after exposure and can include a fever, nausea, loss of appetite, followed by a few days of jaundice.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says it’s working closely with the restaurant and that the incident is not a direct reflection on the establishment.

The health unit says the restaurant has been inspected and is compliant with public health standards.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about hepatitis

Story continues below advertisement

“The disease can result in a liver infection and can be a greater health risk for older adults and those with liver disease,” Lee said in the statement.

Hepatitis A can spread from person-to-person when germs from the stool of a person who has the virus are transmitted to surfaces or come into contact with others.

2:54 How hepatitis C affected the lives of two Canadians How hepatitis C affected the lives of two Canadians