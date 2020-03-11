Menu

Canada

Calgary deli’s towering meat sandwich is free if eaten fast enough

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 9:43 am
Grumans Delicatessen in Calgary says anyone who can finish the Big Zaidy 2.0 in 18 minutes or less can have it for free. .
Grumans Delicatessen in Calgary says anyone who can finish the Big Zaidy 2.0 in 18 minutes or less can have it for free. .

A deli in Calgary is offering a massive, meat-filled sandwich that’s completely free — as long as you can eat it in under 18 minutes.

The monumental meal from Grumans Delicatessen combines three different sandwiches — a reuben, a flatbush and a grilled salami sandwich — and is then topped with a potato latke, a deep-fried pickle and half of a kosher hot dog.

The towering meat sandwich, called the Big Zaidy 2.0, is surrounded by the deli’s smoked meat poutine.

According to Grumans, anyone who can finish the Big Zaidy 2.0 in 18 minutes or less gets it for free. If not, the gargantuan grub will set you back $30.

In an Instagram post, the deli said it will donate $2 from each Big Zaidy 2.0 it sells to a local charity.

😍INTRODUCING THE BIG ZAIDY 2.0! The Big Zaidy 2.0 is a sandwich tower consisting of our Reuben, Flatbush and grilled Salami sandwich topped with a potato latke, deep fried pickle and half of our award winning kosher hot dog, surrounded by our smoked meat poutine! The price will be $30! Complete the takedown in 18 minutes or less and this Big Zaidy is free!!! For each Big Zaidy 2.0 sold, we will be donating $2 to a local charity. We will be launching the challenge on March 9 and running it for the entire month! Can you do it?! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . . . #yyc #yyceats #calgaryfood #yycfood #calgaryfoodies #calgary #supportlocal #calgaryliving #yycliving #calgarylife #grumans #grumansdeli #calgarylocal #calgaryevents #yycevents #youshouldbesolucky #foodchallenge #calgarycharity

The contest, which launched on Monday, March 9, will continue until the end of the month.

Grumans Delicatessen, which opened in Calgary in 2005, offers Jewish-inspired deli food.

The deli has two locations: one in Britannia on Elbow Drive Southwest and another downtown on 11 Avenue Southeast. Both serve breakfast and lunch in addition to offering catering services.

🤤THE BIG ZAIDY 2.0 CONTEST STARTS TODAY!🤤⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get your stretchy pants ready! Finish the Big Zaidy 2.0 in 18 minutes or less and it’s FREE! This ultra delish tower features a Reuben, Flatbush and grilled Salami sandwich topped with a potato latke, deep fried pickle and half of our award winning kosher hot dog, surrounded by our smoked meat poutine! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ For each Big Zaidy 2.0 sold, we will be donating $2 to a local charity. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 😍The question is…can you do it?! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ . . . #yyc #yyceats #calgaryfood #yycfood #calgaryfoodies #calgary #supportlocal #calgaryliving #yycliving #calgarylife #grumans #grumansdeli #calgarylocal #calgaryevents #yycevents #youshouldbesolucky #foodchallenge #calgarycharity #calgarydowntown #downtowncalgary #yycnow #calgaryfoodie #calgaryfoodies #yycfoodie

