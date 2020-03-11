Calgary deli’s towering meat sandwich is free if eaten fast enough

Send this page to someone via email

A deli in Calgary is offering a massive, meat-filled sandwich that’s completely free — as long as you can eat it in under 18 minutes.

The monumental meal from Grumans Delicatessen combines three different sandwiches — a reuben, a flatbush and a grilled salami sandwich — and is then topped with a potato latke, a deep-fried pickle and half of a kosher hot dog.

The towering meat sandwich, called the Big Zaidy 2.0, is surrounded by the deli’s smoked meat poutine.

According to Grumans, anyone who can finish the Big Zaidy 2.0 in 18 minutes or less gets it for free. If not, the gargantuan grub will set you back $30.

In an Instagram post, the deli said it will donate $2 from each Big Zaidy 2.0 it sells to a local charity.

Story continues below advertisement

The contest, which launched on Monday, March 9, will continue until the end of the month.

Grumans Delicatessen, which opened in Calgary in 2005, offers Jewish-inspired deli food.

The deli has two locations: one in Britannia on Elbow Drive Southwest and another downtown on 11 Avenue Southeast. Both serve breakfast and lunch in addition to offering catering services.